PNC Park will be the host an intriguing NL Central matchup on Tuesday evening. The Pittsburgh Pirates welcome the Milwaukee Brewers in the first of a three-game set. Pittsburgh is 4-2 at home and 8-8 overall this season, winning three of the last four games. Milwaukee is 10-7 overall and 5-4 on the road in 2022. Brandon Woodruff is getting the start for Milwaukee, while Mitch Keller is on the hill for Pittsburgh.

First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh. Caesars Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as a -175 favorite (risk $175 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is seven in the latest Brewers vs. Pirates odds.

Brewers vs. Pirates money line: Brewers -175, Pirates +155

Brewers vs. Pirates over-under: 7 runs

Brewers vs. Pirates run line: Brewers -1.5 (-105)

MIL: The Brewers are 5-4 in road games

PIT: The Pirates are 4-2 in home games



Why you should back the Brewers

Milwaukee is above-average in some key offensive categories, including stolen bases (nine), doubles (26) and double plays (10). The Brewers are also facing a struggling starting pitcher in Keller, who has a 6.18 ERA in his last 26 starts. Keller allowed 1.78 walks or hits per inning in 2021, with less than two strikeouts for every walk. Opponents have a .867 OPS against Keller in his career and, from there, run prevention is a strength, and this is a favorable matchup.

The Pirates rank in the bottom five of the NL in runs, doubles, home runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS. Milwaukee is also sending a top-flight starting pitcher to the mound, with Woodruff ranking in the top five of the NL in Cy Young voting last season. Woodruff posted a 2.56 ERA in 30 starts in 2021, and he has a 3.11 ERA in 431.2 innings over the last five seasons. He is dominant against right-handed batters, allowing a .587 career OPS, and Woodruff has been very good on the road. He has a career 3.41 ERA in road games, and Milwaukee's bullpen also ranks well above the NL average.

Why you should back the Pirates

The Pirates should benefit from Milwaukee's lack of offensive punch. The Brewers rank near the bottom of the National League in myriad offensive categories this season, including a .201 batting average, .275 on-base percentage, and .325 slugging percentage. Milwaukee has only 56 runs scored in 17 games, and the Brewers have only 12 home runs. The Brewers are also below-average in walk rate (8.5 percent) and strikeout rate (25.0 percent), and Pittsbugh's bullpen is solid. The Pirates boast a 3.75 ERA in 74.1 innings of relief work, and the team's relievers average 2.46 strikeouts for every walk in 2022.

On the position player side, Pittsburgh is keyed by Ke'Bryan Hayes, with the 25-year-old third baseman bringing a multi-faceted skill set. Hayes is a tremendous defensive player, and he has five doubles to go along with a .327/.407/.423 slash line in 2022.

