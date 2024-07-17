Shohei Ohtani gave everyone what they wanted in the All-Star Game. On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers star opened the All-Star Game scoring with a titanic three-run home run against Boston Red Sox ace Tanner Houck. Ohtani walked his first time up, then clubbed the three-run homer in his next trip to the plate.

Here is the very important video:

With that one swing, Ohtani gave the National League as many runs as they'd scored in any All-Star Game since 2018. The NL had been held to 3, 2, 2, and 3 runs in the last four Midsummer Classics, respectively.

Ohtani is the tenth Dodgers player to homer in the All-Star Game and the first since Hall of Famer Mike Piazza took Charles Nagy deep in the 1996 All-Star Game at the old Veterans Stadium.

This is Ohtani's fourth straight All-Star Game. He entered the night 1 for 4 with two walks in his All-Star career. Ohtani also threw a 1-2-3 inning as the starting pitcher in the 2021 All-Star Game.