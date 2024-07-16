Country singer and recording artist Ingrid Andress on Tuesday posted an apology and explanation for her heavily criticized performance of the national anthem prior to Monday's MLB Home Run Derby. Regarding that performance, which wound up being one of the most discussed occurrences of All-Star week in Arlington, Andress posted a message to X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the statement, Andress claims to have been inebriated during her singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" and says she plans to undergo treatment to address her alcohol usage. The statement reads:

I'm not gonna bulls**t y'all, I was drunk last night. I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is I hear it's super fun. xo, Ingrid

Here is video of the performance that touched off the controversy:

Andress, 32, broke through with her single "More Hearts Than Mine" in 2019 and her studio albums "Lady Like" and "Good Person." She's opened on tours including Keith Urban's 2022 "The Speed of Now World Tour" and headlined some of her own. Her father, Brad Andress, was a strength and conditioning coach with the Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, and University of Michigan.

Teoscar Hernandez of the Dodgers won the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby, beating Bobby Witt Jr. of the Royals in the finals. The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night. Country star Cody Johnson will be singing the anthem.