Major League Baseball's July 30 trade deadline is fast approaching, and with the MLB Draft and All-Star festivities now behind us, the full focus is on tradin' season. As teams continue the occasionally uncertain process of sorting out who's a buyer and who's a seller, we're getting a daily dose of trade rumors and informed speculation. Speaking of which, you can find Wednesday's supply of trade buzz just below …

The Chicago White Sox are presently the worst team in baseball and on pace to be one of the worst teams ever, which means GM Chris Getz is likely to trade away perhaps all of his useful veterans leading up to the deadline. One of those useful veterans is outfielder Tommy Pham and, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports, the Phillies and Royals are believed to have some level of interest in dealing for Pham. Heyman adds that the Mariners and Pirates are also likely in the market for lineup help.

Pham in this, his age-36 season, owns a current slash line of .264/.339/.368 (102 OPS+) with four home runs and five stolen bases in 60 games. The right-handed-hitting Pham remains a strong producer in platoon-advantaged situations, and contenders likely view him as a useful "lefty masher" to round out the roster. This season, Pham has seen time at all three outfield positions. He's owed the balance of a $3 million contract for this year and is eligible for free agency at season's end.

A's unlikely to move Mason Miller?

The Oakland A's are hopelessly out of contention, and owner John Fisher remains unwilling to invest in the on-field product as he tries to connive an eventual move to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento. All of that leads to widespread expectations that the A's will sell at the deadline. On that front, their most valuable potential trade piece is lockdown closer Mason Miller.

The 25-year-old Miller has wipeout stuff, including a triple-digit fastball, and this season the All-Star has pitched to a 2.27 ERA/1.67 FIP while striking out an impressive 70 batters in 39 2/3 innings. Given that Miller is under team control all the way through the 2029 season, he's a coveted arm to say the least.

Might, however, the A's be inclined to keep him? That's what manager Mark Kotsay suggested to Joel Sherman of the New York Post at the recent All-Star Game. Kotsay said:

"I don't [think Miller will be traded]. For us, where we're trying to go, what we're trying to do, to build something from within, he is a big part of that development. I can't say 100 percent because I don't make those decisions. But when I look at him, I see part of our nucleus."

Obviously, this isn't Kotsay's decision to make, but his expectations are certainly worth noting. On the other hand, many contenders will be pining for a high-leverage reliever who can miss bats, and Miller as such would command a nice return for the A's. That's especially the case given all those years of control. Consider this an interesting deadline subplot as we move toward late July.