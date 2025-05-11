The New York Mets (25-15) and Chicago Cubs (23-17) close out their three-game series on Sunday in a must-see matinee. These teams split the first two contests of the series. In their previous outing, the Cubs beat the Mets 6-5. Griffin Canning (5-1, 2.50 ERA) is set to start for New York, while Matthew Boyd (3-2, 2.75 ERA) will be on the hill for the Cubs.

First pitch from Citi Field is set for 12:05 p.m. ET. New York is a -130 favorite on the money line (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Mets odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8. Before making any Mets vs. Cubs picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cubs vs. Mets and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cubs vs. Mets:

Cubs vs. Mets money line: Chicago +110, New York -130 at FanDuel

Cubs vs. Mets over/under: 8 runs

Cubs vs. Mets run line: New York -1.5 (+158)

Why the Cubs can cover

Right fielder Kyle Tucker is a smooth hitter with the ability to push the ball anywhere on the field. Tucker leads the team in home runs (10), RBI (32), and OBP (.387). He also has a batting average of .276. In Friday's loss to the Mets, he went 1-of-4 with a solo homer.

Right fielder Seiya Suzuki is another all-around hitter with good pitch recognition skills. Suzuki is tied for 12th in the MLB in home runs (9) and tied for fifth in RBI (32). In Saturday's win over the Mets, he went 2-of-5 with a double and one run driven in.

Why the Mets can cover

First baseman Pete Alonso is a strong power hitter who has the pop and consistency to drive in runs. He is tied for 10th in the MLB in batting average (.322), tied for 12th in home runs (9) and tied for second in RBI (34). On May 5 versus the Diamondbacks, Alonso was 2-of-4 with a two-run homer.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor owns an electric swing and uses that to his advantage to get on base. Lindor is batting .296 with eight dingers and 25 RBI. He also leads the team in hits (47). In Game 1 against the Cubs on Friday, Lindor was 3-of-5 with a solo home run.

