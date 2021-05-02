Sunday, May 2, 2021 turned out to be quite the day for the Scherzer family. First up, there was the matter of a baseball game in Washington, D.C. Nationals starter Max Scherzer was tasked with facing the Miami Marlins. And though the Nationals entered Sunday a game under .500 at 11-12, they were tied for first place in the thus-far-underwhelming National League East.

Scherzer went out and dominated. He took a shutout to the ninth inning, when he coughed up a solo home run to Isan Díaz. Still, that was all the Marlins would get in a complete-game effort from Scherzer. He allowed the one run on five hits while striking out nine and didn't walk anyone in a 3-1 win.

It was Scherzer's second complete game since 2018 and first of the 2021 season. He owns a 2-2 record with a 2.54 ERA and 0.85 WHIP. He's struck out 47 compared to six walks. Suffice to say, he's doing a great job fighting off father time at age 36 in the final season of his seven-year, $210 million deal.

This wasn't just about the game, though. If it seemed in watching Scherzer pitch like he was in a hurry, it's possible that's true. The game only took a Rob Manfred-pleasing two hours and 37 minutes. Afterward, Nationals manager Dave Martinez informed reporters that Scherzer wasn't available for comment because he was en route to the local hospital. Scherzer's wife, Erica, is set to give birth to their third child. Per Mark Zuckerman of MASN, this was a planned birth and she didn't go into labor during the game.

That's a pretty amazing Sunday for the Scherzers.