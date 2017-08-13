WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton crushes 41st homer of the season into a Marlins Park bar

No one in baseball is hotter than Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton right now.

Saturday night, during his team's win over the Rockies (MIA 4, COL 3), Stanton slugged his 41st home run of the season. No one else has more than 35. Furthermore, Stanton has now hit seven home runs in his last nine games and 20 home runs in his last 32 games. 20 in 32 games! Most players hope to hit 20 homers in a season. Stanton did it in basically a month.

Here's video of Giancarlo's latest moonshot:

Did you notice where that home run landed? The ball sailed behind the bar in the Budweiser Balcony in left-center field. The bartender picked the ball up and handed it off to a little girl who happened to be standing nearby.

.@CraigMinervini checks in w/ the bartender who corralled @Giancarlo818's big HR. A much calmer experience than the Wet Bandits, for sure! pic.twitter.com/gqFDx4k8UE — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) August 13, 2017

After the game Stanton was asked about the home run, and when he found out where it handed, he offered a very appropriate response:

When told the bartender caught Stanton's HR in the Bud Bar, Stanton said: "He should give me a shot then." @Marlins @Cut4 — Joe Frisaro (@JoeFrisaro) August 13, 2017

Good answer, Giancarlo.

Stanton, by the way, is now one home run away from tying Gary Sheffield's single-season record. The Marlins still have 47 games to play this season. With the way he's been swinging the bat, Stanton's going to get that 42nd home run to tie Sheffield's record before the end of the weekend. He's going to shatter the franchise record. He might threaten 60 homers this year.