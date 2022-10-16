The 2022 South Point 400 will take place on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the Round of 8 of the 2022 NASCAR playoffs will begin when the green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET. Christopher Bell took himself from the brink of elimination to the top four of the 2022 NASCAR standings with a win last week on the Charlotte Roval. Bell now has two wins on the season and he and teammate Denny Hamlin will be hoping to ride that momentum into the final four races of the year.

Hamlin won the fall race at Las Vegas last season and is the 11-2 favorite in the 2022 South Point 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Bell is listed at 8-1. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron are at 10-1 and 12-1, respectively, in the NASCAR at Las Vegas odds. Before scouring the 2022 South Point 400 starting lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR Las Vegas predictions, be sure to see the latest NASCAR at Las Vegas picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure's model nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Then it called Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure's model also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season finale in Phoenix to claim the 2021 NASCAR Cup Championship. In total, it nailed five of Larson's wins during a historic season.



So far in 2022, it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington and high on Logano again when he returned 14-1 on his win in St. Louis. In early August, it was much higher on Kevin Harvick than his 17-1 odds implied and Harvick went on to capture the win at Michigan and then last week it was high on Tyler Reddick before he won at Texas for a 12-1 payout. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2022 NASCAR at Las Vegas race 10,000 times.

For the 2022 South Point 400, the model is high on Chase Elliott, even though he's a 10-1 longshot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion has a season-high five wins and currently owns a 20-point advantage over Joey Logano atop the 2022 NASCAR standings.

Elliott has a win on a 1.5-mile speedway (Atlanta) this season and finished ninth in the spring race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He also finished second in Las Vegas at the 2021 South Point 400 and has led laps in five of his last six starts on the 1.5-mile oval. He'd love to lock up his spot in the finale at Phoenix early with a win at Las Vegas and is a rare value getting double-digit odds.

And a massive shocker: Reddick, one of the Vegas favorites at 13-2, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2022 South Point 400 starting lineup. Reddick has gone from up-and-comer to one of NASCAR's brightest young star with three victories on the season but inconsistency has plagued the 26-year-old.

He's finished outside the top 20 on 14 occasions through his first 32 starts and was eliminated after the first round of the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs because of a 35th-place finish at Kansas and a 25th-place finish at Bristol. Reddick has never been inside the top five in five career starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2022 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds of 10-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

So who wins the South Point 400 2022? And which longshots make a run at the checkered flag?

2022 South Point 400 odds, field

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Tyler Reddick 13-2

Kyle Larson 7-1

Christopher Bell 8-1

Kyle Busch 9-1

Ross Chastain 19-2

Martin Truex Jr. 19-2

Chase Elliott 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

William Byron 12-1

Bubba Wallace 12-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Kevin Harvick 25-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

Chase Briscoe 40-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Noah Gragson 60-1

Austin Cindric 60-1

Ty Gibbs 60-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Brad Keselowski 75-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

AJ Allmendinger 100-1

Aric Almirola 200-1

Ricky Stenhouse 250-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Cole Custer 500-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 2000-1

Corey Lajoie 2000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

Landon Cassill 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1