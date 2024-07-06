Kyle Larson won the pole for the Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course in qualifying on Saturday afternoon, posting a lap of 87.836 (90.168 MPH) in the final round to earn his fifth pole of the 2024 season by a mere tenth over Ty Gibbs. Larson has now set a new career-high mark for poles in a season, improving on his previous best mark of four poles in 2022.

Saturday's practice and qualifying session for the Cup Series was an eventful one as the field re-acclimated themselves to Chicago, the lone street course on the NASCAR calendar. Multiple drivers wound up either spinning or backing into the barriers, including Corey LaJoie, Josh Berry, and Brad Keselowski in the final round. The most major accident of the afternoon belonged to Harrison Burton, who locked up his rear tires early entering turn 6 and wound up taking a driver's side hit into the tire barrier.

While Chris Buescher was among those who was able to keep his car straight and on-course, he did make solid left rear contact with a barrier at the exit of turn 5 that resulted in a broken toe link. William Byron's team, meanwhile, encountered a steering issue that they will have to fix, which will force Byron to start Sunday's race from the rear of the field.

The No. 66 MBM Motorsports team failed pre-qualifying tech inspection three times on Friday, meaning that driver Josh Bilicki was disallowed from making a qualifying lap on Saturday and will have to serve a drive-through pit road penalty after taking the green flag on race day. Bilicki's team also lost pit selection and had a crew member ejected from the race weekend.

Shane van Gisbergen, who one year ago in Chicago's inaugural race became the first driver in NASCAR's modern era to win in his Cup Series debut, qualified fifth as he looks to defend his victory.

Grant Park 165 starting lineup