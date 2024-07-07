The NASCAR Cup Series is heading to the street on Sunday. Last year featured its first NASCAR Cup Series street race in Chicago the Sunday before July 4th. This summer, the 2024 Grant Park 165 will take place Sunday, July 7, with a 4:30 p.m. ET start time. Shane van Gisbergen, who won last year's Chicago Street Race, is the 6-1 co-favorite along with Tyler Reddick in the latest 2024 Grant Park odds. Should you include either of the favorites in 2024 Grant Park 165 NASCAR DFS lineups or NASCAR Fantasy picks?

Reddick has finished eighth or better in five of his last six races. Although he finished 28th in Chicago last season, Reddick has been one of the most successful drivers in the NASCAR DFS driver pool in not-as-often explored non-paved races, including finishing fourth and sixth on two road courses last season. How should that factor into forming a NASCAR DFS strategy or making NASCAR Fantasy lineups for NASCAR at Chicago in this street race? Before locking in your 2024 Grant Park 165 DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, and making your Fantasy NASCAR projections, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Chicago Street Race DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. His model has impressively nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year alone and three so far this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2024 Grant Park 165 and just locked in his sleepers, DFS projections and Fantasy NASCAR predictions.

Top 2024 Grant Park 165 DFS picks, lineup advice

One of McClure's top NASCAR at Chicago DFS picks is Shane van Gisbergen ($10,000 on DraftKings and $13,500 on FanDuel). Van Gisbergen won last year's Chicago Street Race in his NASCAR Cup Series debut. The 35-year-old primarily drives in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he has two victories since June 1 and he's one of four Xfinity drivers with two victories this season.

Although van Gisbergen has only run in five NASCAR Cup Series races over his career, he has just as much experience as anyone in street races. Last year was the first street race in NASCAR Cup Series history, so given van Gisbergen has already proven himself capable of excelling in that format, McClure sees him as a strong option to add to NASCAR DFS lineups.

Top 2024 Grant Park 165 Fantasy NASCAR rankings, projections

One sleeper McClure is targeting in his 2024 Grant Park 165 Fantasy lineups in Denny Hamlin. He is a 22-1 longshot to win the 2024 Grant Park 165, but the model projects him to make a run at the title. Hamlin, a 54-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, hasn't performed as well in street races and road courses as he's had on traditional speedways. But Hamlin did finish 11th at last year's Chicago Street Race and although it's a limited sample size as he's only run one race in Chicago, 11th place is tied for his ninth-best average finish at a track over his illustrious career.

Many NASCAR Fantasy players may fade Hamlin in NASCAR Fantasy picks due to this race being a street race, but McClure thinks that could create the rare opportunity to roster a top driver like Hamlin who may be underused in NASCAR Fantasy picks for a change. Hamlin finished 12th at last weekend's Ally 400 to break a stretch of three straight races outside the top 20. Hamlin had six straight top-five performances before his rough patch as Hamlin is third in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and one of just four drivers with three wins this season.

How to make Grant Park 165 2024 picks, longshot bets

McClure is also targeting four drivers with odds of 14-1 or longer, including a 30-1 longshot, who will make a strong run at the checkered flag.

Who will win the Grant Park 165 2024, and which drivers should you target for your NASCAR DFS lineups, and Fantasy NASCAR plays this week at the Chicago Street Course? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Grant Park 165 DFS lineups and Fantasy NASCAR picks, all from an expert with over $2 million in winnings, and find out.