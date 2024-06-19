Reaume Brothers Racing announced Wednesday that actor Frankie Muniz has joined the team for a limited schedule of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series starts. The former star of "Malcolm in the Middle"-turned racer will make his Truck Series debut driving the team's No. 22 Ford at Nashville Superspeedway before also driving for the team at Bristol, Kansas and in an ARCA race at Michigan.

After resuming his racing career following a long hiatus, Muniz has spent the past several years progressing through NASCAR's ladder system, running the full ARCA schedule in 2023 and finishing fourth in points with one top five and 11 top 10 finishes. Muniz has made two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts this season for Joey Gase Motorsports, but had two DNFs after being collected in a crash at Daytona and suffering a mechanical failure at Phoenix. He has also made one ARCA start this season, finishing ninth at Talladega driving for Rette Jones Racing.

"I'm really excited to begin my NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career with Reaume Brothers Racing. I visited the shop a few weeks ago, and I am very impressed with what all Josh has done to elevate his program," Muniz said in a team statement. "Being able to align myself with a program that is growing rapidly will only further elevate my performance behind the wheel. This year being a continued year of development in my career, it feels reassuring to partner with a program quickly developing to be a race winning and championship contending organization. I'm prepared to take on Nashville in the No. 22 Ford F-150!"

Muniz will serve as a teammate to Reaume Brothers' No. 33 Ford driven by Lawless Alan, the team's full-time driver. Muniz will join a rotation of drivers to pilot the No. 22 truck in 2024 that currently includes Jason White, Keith McGee, Carter Fartuch, Stephen Mallozzi, Mason Maggio and Josh Reaume.