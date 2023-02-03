MOBILE, Ala. -- It was the final day of Senior Bowl practices here at Hancock Whitney Stadium, and the quarterback position remains a huge question mark. We've talked frequently this week about how this group of passers doesn't compare to recent classes, whether it's last year's group, that included Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder, or pre-covid names like Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts.

The reality is that the six quarterbacks taking part in practice -- Jaren Hall, Jake Haener, Clayton Tune, Max Duggan, Malik Cunningham and Tyson Bagent -- will likely hear their names called on Day 3. That said, Cunningham, who was a late add to the Senior Bowl roster and who didn't take part in Tuesday's practice because he was under the weather, was probably the most consistent passer this week. Yes, he's undersized, but he was the most accurate on downfield throws, and he can win consistently with his legs, something we saw at Louisville, and again during practice here in Mobile.

We still have three months to sort out the rest of the QB class, which starts with -- depending on your favorite player -- Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson, but in the meantime, here are four other players who had good showing on the final day of Senior Bowl practice.

O'Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida

We watched Torrence in the fall and love his game and nothing has changed. In fact, he continues to grow on us because he's so incredibly fun to watch. He transferred from Louisiana and you'd never know it; he dominated the SEC competition, and he's done the same at the Senior Bowl, virtually cementing his place as one of the first offensive linemen selected, and almost certainly the first interior offensive lineman off the board.

Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

Reed flashed at Michigan State, but he's been constantly good this week in Mobile. His speed was evident during the fall and he's been one of the fastest players at the Senior Bowl. So in addition to stacking cornerbacks in one-on-one or team drills, he also has return ability, which puts him in the same conversation as Nathaniel Dell, Derius Davis and Tre Tucker, but with a bigger frame.

Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

The biggest question about Sydney Brown coming into this week was if he was big enough to hold up, play in and play out, against NFL-sized opponents. And it's a fair concern; Brown measured 5-foot-10, 213. But here's the thing: Nobody told him that. He was flying all over the field all week -- and especially on Thursday -- breaking up passes, filling gaps, and making plays on special teams. And it kept happening to the point where you had to take notice. We were high on Brown coming into this week and the only thing that has changed is that he's gone from a mid-Day 3 pick to inserting himself into the top-100 conversation.

Payne Durham, TE, Purdue

Durham was on our radar early in the fall, and we saw him live against Syracuse when he caught 9 passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns. At 6-foot-5, 258, he has the prototypical frame, but he has the versatility to line up inline or in the slot and win, whether it's against a linebacker or a safety. He put up career bests for Purdue last season (56 catches, 560 yards, 8 TDs), thanks in part to quarterback Aidan O'Connell, but he also showed many of those same pass-catching skills this week in Mobile.

Durham isn't the most athletic tight end in this draft, but he might be the most reliable. And that reliability is why we won't be surprised if he has a long career at the next level.