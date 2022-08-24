Former New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks has put his championship ring from Super Bowl XLVI up for sale. Nicks is selling the prized piece of jewelry, which is valued at an estimated $80,000, through an auction run by Heritage.

The size 15 ring weighs a total of ninety-five grams and presents with moderate wear in its original wooden case, which has been slightly damaged. The face of the ring is coated in diamonds and blue sapphires featuring the Giants team logo and the four Lombardi Trophies the franchise has won.

The ring's interior band features the text "All In" and "Finish," which were team mottos instilled by Giants head coach Tom Coughlin.

The Giants' most recent Super Bowl season of 2011 marked the pinnacle of Hakeem Nicks' career. A first round pick out of North Carolina in 2009, Nicks caught 76 passes for 1,192 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season before having an outstanding postseason that propelled the Giants from a 9-7 record to their second Super Bowl triumph in four years.

Nicks had 18 catches for 335 yards and four touchdowns in the Giants' run through the NFC, and then led all receivers in Super Bowl XLVI with 10 catches for 109 yards as the Giants knocked off the New England Patriots, 21-17.

Nicks' 28 receptions for 444 yards and four touchdowns in 2011 remain Giants postseason records, and he also shares the record for the most total touchdowns in a postseason with running backs Joe Morris and Brandon Jacobs. Injuries wound up shortening Nicks' career, as he would play for the Giants until 2013 before being brought back briefly in 2015 for his last regular season NFL action.

In addition to Nicks' ring, Heritage Auctions also had the Super Bowl ring presented to Giants safety Chad Jones up for auction.