Super Bowl 2018: Patriots 26-yard field goal attempt ends with crazy miss
This might go down as the weirdest field-goal miss in Super Bowl history
MINNEAPOLIS -- The special teams situation is getting kind of crazy in Minnesota. Not only did the first half of Super Bowl LII give us a missed extra point by the Eagles, but it also gave us one of the wildest field-goal misses in Super Bowl history.
With just over 14 minutes left to play in the second quarter, Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski lined up for what should have been an easy 26-yard field goal. After all, he went 11-for-11 during the regular season on kicks from under 30 yards and he hadn't missed one at all since 2012.
But then crazy happened.
First, long snapper Joe Cardona sent a low snap back to holder Ryan Allen.
After that, Allen bobbled the snap.
After that, Gostkowski tried to kick it anyway, AND HE ALMOST MADE IT. The Patriots kicker's knuckleballer ended up missing after hitting the left upright.
JAKE ELLIOTT: Dammit can't believe I missed that XP... such a choke...— 12up (@12upSport) February 5, 2018
STEPHEN GOSTKOWSKI: Hold my beer. pic.twitter.com/0NQ6kamuH9
The Patriots kicking game could be something to keep an eye during the game. Gostkowski struggled during warmups and their entire kicking operation looked to be kind of out of sync.
After the miss, the Eagles took over possession with a 9-3 lead. Gostkowski's kick was the shortest missed field goal in the Super Bowl since Morten Andersen also missed a 26-yarder in Super Bowl XXXIII.
