Even after making the playoffs a season ago, few would have expected that the Eagles would be the last remaining unbeaten team in the NFL. Any NFL survivor pool picks against the Eagles meant a first-month elimination. On Sunday, the Eagles are favored by five over the Cardinals according to Week 5 NFL odds, so is it time to jump on the bandwagon with your NFL knockout pool picks? Despite a playoff appearance of their own last season, the Cardinals have been NFL underdogs in all four of their games, but have managed a pair of outright wins. Before finalizing any Week 5 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 5 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in its Week 5 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 5 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Baltimore Ravens (2-2), even though they are home favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens have won five of the last seven head-to-head matchups over the Bengals, which may earn them some consideration in NFL survivor pools.

However, the Bengals managed to sweep the season series and did so convincingly, winning 41-17 on the road in October and following it up with a 41-21 win at home the day after Christmas. Joe Burrow threw for a staggering 941 yards and seven touchdowns in those two victories. Baltimore's pass defense is still porous (last in the NFL) and the model is predicting that Burrow throws for 288 yards and two touchdowns on average to ensure that Cincinnati is competitive in a crucial divisional matchup. See which team to pick here.

How to make Week 5 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a shocking team that is well-positioned to deliver a win in Week 5. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 5 survivor pool pick? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 5, all from the advanced computer model that consistently crushes the NFL, and find out.