As it currently stands, Tokyo is planning to hold the summer Olympics this year, which have been rescheduled from 2020. Despite confidence from those in charge of the event that the games will go off on time and in a safe manner, there are still growing concerns that they will be pushed back or canceled.

So, the state of Florida has decided to throw their hat in the ring in case Tokyo is unable to host. On Monday, Florida's chief financial officer Jimmy Patronis sent a letter to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach asking that they consider taking the games to Florida.

The letter discussed Florida travel and how the state has handled the pandemic, as well as information on the COVID-19 vaccine.The letter reads:

"With media reports of leaders in Japan 'privately' concluding that they are too concerned about the pandemic for the 2021 Olympics to take place, there is still time to deploy a site selection team to Florida to meet with statewide and local officials on holding the Olympics in the Sunshine State. I would welcome the opportunity to pitch Florida and help you make the right contacts to get this done."

Patronis also claimed that, "Unlike other states, when the COVID-19 vaccine comes to Florida it doesn't just sit on the shelf wrapped in government red tape; it moves fast to protect our communities."

He used examples like the Ultimate Fighting Championship in Jacksonville and the NBA bubble in Orlando to show that Florida is capable to hold events during the pandemic. However, the letter did not contain any logistical plans on how the state would physically host the game.

As of now there is nothing that indicates the games will be moved.

If the Olympics and Paralympics do take place, there will be new health and safety protocols in place including contact tracing and the encouragement of teams to get vaccinated before arriving.