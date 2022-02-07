The Winter Olympics are vastly different from the Summer Olympics. Notably, in the history of the Winter Games, different countries usually top the medal count. For instance, Norway has the most Winter Olympic medals in history with 368, including 132 golds. But when looking at Summer Games history, Norway is not even in the top 20 of most medals won by a country.

The United States is successful at both Games. In the Winter Olympics, the country is second with 307 total and 105 golds. The United States' best haul at the Winter Games was at the 2002 Salt Lake City games. There, the U.S. won 34 overall medals, including 10 golds. Will they be able to make history and top that at the Beijing Games?

Check the table below to keep track of how many medals each country has won at the Beijing Olympics.

2022 Winter Olympics COUNTRY GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL ROC Russian Olympic Committee 2 2 2 6 NED Netherlands 2 1 1 4 NOR Norway 2 0 2 4 JPN Japan 1 1 2 4 CAN Canada 1 1 2 4 ITA Italy 0 3 1 4 AUT Austria 0 2 2 4 SWE Sweden 3 0 0 3 GER Germany 2 1 0 3 USA United States 0 3 0 3 FRA France 0 3 0 3 CHN China 1 1 0 2 AUS Australia 1 0 1 2 SUI Switzerland 1 0 1 2 SLO Slovenia 1 0 1 2 NZL New Zealand 1 0 0 1 HUN Hungary 0 0 1 1 FIN Finland 0 0 1 1 POL Poland 0 0 1 1

