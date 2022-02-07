2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Rings
Getty Images

The Winter Olympics are vastly different from the Summer Olympics. Notably, in the history of the Winter Games, different countries usually top the medal count. For instance, Norway has the most Winter Olympic medals in history with 368, including 132 golds. But when looking at Summer Games history, Norway is not even in the top 20 of most medals won by a country.

The United States is successful at both Games. In the Winter Olympics, the country is second with 307 total and 105 golds. The United States' best haul at the Winter Games was at the 2002 Salt Lake City games. There, the U.S. won 34 overall medals, including 10 golds. Will they be able to make history and top that at the Beijing Games?

Check the table below to keep track of how many medals each country has won at the Beijing Olympics.

2022 Winter Olympics
COUNTRYGOLDSILVERBRONZETOTAL
ROC
ROC Russian Olympic Committee
2226
NED
NED Netherlands
2114
NOR
NOR Norway
2024
JPN
JPN Japan
1124
CAN
CAN Canada
1124
ITA
ITA Italy
0314
AUT
AUT Austria
0224
SWE
SWE Sweden
3003
GER
GER Germany
2103
USA
USA United States
0303
FRA
FRA France
0303
CHN
CHN China
1102
AUS
AUS Australia
1012
SUI
SUI Switzerland
1012
SLO
SLO Slovenia
1012
NZL
NZL New Zealand
1001
HUN
HUN Hungary
0011
FIN
FIN Finland
0011
POL
POL Poland
0011

.