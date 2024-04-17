As managing director for Team USA, Grant Hill has had a busy schedule surprising players with their jersey for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

His first stop was Philadelphia, where he surprised Joel Embiid. The 76ers center became an American citizen in September 2022, but he also had the chance to represent France or his homeland Cameroon, if they qualified. However, Embiid said last October he would compete with Team USA in honor of his son, Arthur, who is American.

Hill has long known Embiid's commitment, but he still wanted to make a formal invite in person.

"I came to you almost two years ago, you were the first guy I went to, and you are the first guy now that I'm reaching out to," Hill told Embiid. "We would like to formally invite you to play this summer. I know we've talked a bunch, but I wanted to come in person."

After Philadelphia, Hill also headed to Boston to surprise Celtics' Jrue Holiday and Jayson Tatum.

"Are you good? Are you with us?" Hill asked after showing up at Tatum's doorstep and showing him his Team USA jersey.

"Hell yeah," Tatum replied.

Hill then found himself in Holiday's kitchen. The point guard's daughter, J.T., ran to his room to get him.

"Jrue, I know you don't like surprises but I wanted to come on behalf of USA Basketball and ask you to be a part of things this summer at the Paris Olympics," Hill said.

J.T. helped out by handing her dad his jersey.

"I think to represent my country and my family is the most important thing, so I'm super honored and very humble," Holiday said.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo's special moment was also captured on camera when, in front of his teammates, he was given his jersey by head coach Erik Spoelstra.

"I feel like I'm going to look real swole in it," Adebayo said.

The full roster is made up of Embiid, Tatum, Holiday, Adebayo, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards and Anthony Davis. Team USA will be led by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. His staff includes Spoelstra, Gonzaga men's basketball's Mark Few and the LA Clippers' Tyronn Lue.

The team will start their preparation with training camp in Las Vegas on July 6, then follow with five exhibition games in Vegas, Abu Dhabi and London.