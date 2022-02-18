The United States women's hockey team went for their second consecutive gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics but fell short of their goal. The American women won the gold medal with a 3-2 victory over Canada in the gold medal game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, but fell to Canada, 3-2, in the final in Beijing.
The United States women's team returned several of its star players, including Hillary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield. Knight joined Jenny Potter, Angela Ruggiero and Julie Chu as the only American women in USA Hockey history to be named to four Olympic teams.
The American squad went 3-1 in the preliminary rounds with their only loss being to Canada before handling Czech Republic and Finland in the knockout rounds to secure their place in the finals vs. the Canadian side. Since the inception of the women's hockey tournament at the Winter Olympics at the 1998 Games in Nagano, USA (1998, 2018) and Canada (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014) have won the gold medal every time. Finland will take on Switzerland in the bronze medal game.
USA women's hockey schedule, results
- Feb. 3: USA defeats Finland, 5-1 (Prelims)
- Feb. 5: USA defeats Russian Olympic Committee, 5-3 (Prelims)
- Feb. 6: USA defeats Switzerland, 8-0 (Prelims)
- Feb. 7: Canada defeats USA, 4-2 (Prelims)
- Feb. 10: USA defeats Czech Republic, 4-1 (Quarterfinal)
- Feb. 14: USA defeats Finland, 4-1 (Semifinal)
- Feb. 16: Canada defeats USA, 3-2 (Final)
USA women's hockey team roster
Forwards
Hannah Brandt
Dani Cameranesi
Alex Carpenter
Jesse Compher
Kendall Coyne Schofield
Brianna Decker
Amanda Kessel
Hilary Knight
Abbey Murphy
Kelly Pannek
Abby Roque
Hayley Scamurra
Grace Zumwinkle
Defense
Cayla Barnes
Megan Bozek
Jincy Dunne
Savannah Harmon
Caroline Harvey
Megan Keller
Lee Stecklein
Goaltenders
Alex Cavallini
Nicole Hensley
Maddie Rooney
