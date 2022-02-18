The United States women's hockey team went for their second consecutive gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics but fell short of their goal. The American women won the gold medal with a 3-2 victory over Canada in the gold medal game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, but fell to Canada, 3-2, in the final in Beijing.

The United States women's team returned several of its star players, including Hillary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield. Knight joined Jenny Potter, Angela Ruggiero and Julie Chu as the only American women in USA Hockey history to be named to four Olympic teams.

The American squad went 3-1 in the preliminary rounds with their only loss being to Canada before handling Czech Republic and Finland in the knockout rounds to secure their place in the finals vs. the Canadian side. Since the inception of the women's hockey tournament at the Winter Olympics at the 1998 Games in Nagano, USA (1998, 2018) and Canada (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014) have won the gold medal every time. Finland will take on Switzerland in the bronze medal game.

USA women's hockey schedule, results

Feb. 3: USA defeats Finland, 5-1 (Prelims)

Feb. 5: USA defeats Russian Olympic Committee, 5-3 (Prelims)

Feb. 6: USA defeats Switzerland, 8-0 (Prelims)

Feb. 7: Canada defeats USA, 4-2 (Prelims)

Feb. 10: USA defeats Czech Republic, 4-1 (Quarterfinal)

Feb. 14: USA defeats Finland, 4-1 (Semifinal)

Feb. 16: Canada defeats USA, 3-2 (Final)

USA women's hockey team roster

Forwards

Hannah Brandt

Dani Cameranesi

Alex Carpenter

Jesse Compher

Kendall Coyne Schofield

Brianna Decker

Amanda Kessel

Hilary Knight

Abbey Murphy

Kelly Pannek

Abby Roque

Hayley Scamurra

Grace Zumwinkle

Defense

Cayla Barnes

Megan Bozek

Jincy Dunne

Savannah Harmon

Caroline Harvey

Megan Keller

Lee Stecklein

Goaltenders

Alex Cavallini

Nicole Hensley

Maddie Rooney

