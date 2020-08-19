Watch Now: Insider Breakdown: Barcelona To Name Ronald Koeman As Next Manager ( 7:24 )

Ronald Koeman has been chosen as the managerial replacement for Quique Setien at Barcelona, with the club announcing his appointment on Wednesday. The move comes just days removed from Barcelona's shocking 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich and from the sacking of Setien, which was officially announced on Monday.

Koeman, who was spotted at the local airport in Barcelona over the weekend, needed to work out his exit as the manager of the Netherlands national team. Barca president Josep Bartomeu and the club's directors arrived at the club facility on Monday to discuss future plans for next season. Among the potential discussions is the future of Lionel Messi, who reportedly wants out of the club this summer, though his contract does not expire until 2021.

"FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement for the Dutchman to take over as first team coach until June 30, 2022," the club announced.

A club legend thanks to his winner in the 1992 European Cup final against Sampdoria at Wembley Stadium, Koeman is also familiar with the style that the board at Barca want the club to play, something that Setien struggled with during his half-season stint at the helm. Koeman had been contacted in January to succeed Ernesto Valverde, but turned down the position at the time with the 2020 Euro looming.

Koeman played for the Catalan giants from 1989-95 and has been a manager for nearly two decades. He holds a 53.7 win percentage as a manager, which includes stints at Southampton and Everton in the Premier League, Valencia in La Liga, and Ajax, PSV and Feyenoord in the Netherlands. He most recently finished second in the UEFA Nations League as the Dutch manager, falling short to Portugal in the final in 2019.