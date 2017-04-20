Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Lands on DL
Peralta was placed on the disabled list with an upper respiratory illness, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Peralta had seen a significant drop in playing time as of late and slid down the Cardinals' depth chart, so placing him on the DL will leave the club with one less reserve option. There's no word as to when Peralta will return, but look for him to continue his role as a backup when the time comes.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Fourth on depth chart•
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Sitting out of Sunday's game•
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Struggling with timing at plate•
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...