Peralta was placed on the disabled list with an upper respiratory illness, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Peralta had seen a significant drop in playing time as of late and slid down the Cardinals' depth chart, so placing him on the DL will leave the club with one less reserve option. There's no word as to when Peralta will return, but look for him to continue his role as a backup when the time comes.

