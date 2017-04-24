Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Talking weekend, MadBum, Eugenio Suarez, Joey Gallo, Michael Conforto and more

After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo isn’t far behind. Are we buying these guys? We give our thoughts on these storylines and plenty more from the weekend.


Mondays are juicy podcast days with three rounds of action to wrap.

We talk about who you should trade for Madison Bumgarner? Should you be rushing to add Joey Gallo, Aaron Altherr, Jason Heyward and Michael Conforto? What's going on in the Nationals bullpen? ... All the important stuff from the weekend including Dan Straily's strikeouts and changes in the Dodgers rotation.

Here are other questions were answering on this edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast:

  • Why is Adam thinking about selling high on Dylan Bundy?
  • Who to add and drop. Plenty of names to consider
  • Drop or hold Kevin Gausman?
  • Some closers to speculate on. Pay attention, K-Rod owners
  • Deep league players to keep an eye on and your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
