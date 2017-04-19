Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: More opportunity for Adam Frazier and four under-owned players
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before his first start.
Scott White did an excellent job discussing the impact of Starling Marte's injury and I'm sure if you're a Marte owner you know you aren't finding his type of production on the waiver wire. But just because Adam Frazier isn't Marte it doesn't mean he can't be useful.
Frazier is a 25-year-old lefty that has a .300/.356/.421 slash line through 208 career plate appearances. Those numbers should come as no surprise when you look at his minor league numbers. Frazier tore through Triple-A last year, hitting .333/.401/.425. He's also shown the willingness to run, with 21 SB between Triple-A and the majors in 2016. Frazier could add flexibility to your roster very soon. He's already OF and MI eligible and is just one game away from gaining 2B eligibility.
Frazier has seen a spike in his ownership but is still just 10 percent owned. That's probably because he's best suited for a points league format but points leagues generally have more shallow rosters. He's a good source of average in Roto and could help in runs and steals if he continues to hit towards the top of the lineup. Just know that he's going to do nothing for you in the power categories.
One other thing to keep in mind with Frazier is that the Pirates have a top OF prospect in the minor leagues. If Austin Meadows could ever start hitting in Triple-A he would surely get consideration for a promotion and would become must-add. He'd also put a huge dent in any opportunity Frazier figures to see.
Joe Ross Washington SP
|Ross is finally making his first start of the season on Wednesday which highlights the fact that he should be owned in much closer to 100 percent of leagues. We're talking about a 23 year old pitcher with a career 3.52 ERA over 181.2 big league innings. Ross isn't elite in any one way but he has a profile that very much suggests a solid No. 3 or 4 Fantasy starter and with his age there is no reason to believe we've seen the best he has to offer. Pick him up before Wednesday's start because if it's a good one you won't have a chance after.
Zack Wheeler N.Y. Mets SP
|I get why people have been hesitant to add Wheeler. He was awful in his first start and he has a pretty severe innings limit for 2017. I also understand why a pair of good starts against the Phillies might not change your mind. Still, I've seen enough to add Wheeler pretty much everywhere and use him until his expiration date. Wheeler's control has been better so far this season and his strikeout stuff looks like it's still there. There are plenty of pitchers worse than Wheeler with a higher ownership.
Avisail Garcia Chi. White Sox DH
|I've drug my feet on Garcia for as long as I can. Scott White highlighted Garcia as a replacement for Marte and at least until he cools off I can't disagree. Garcia hit his third home run on Tuesday and looks as locked in as any hitter in the majors. He's cut his K-rate slightly but more importantly he's cut getting cheated almost entirely. Garcia has only made soft contact 7.9 percent of the time this season. That won't last but ride him while he's hot.
Shawn Kelley Washington RP
|Blake Treinen has an ERA over seven. He's walked six batters in 6.1 innings. He had one career save entering this year and Shawn Kelley has already had to finish two games that Treinen couldn't. The writing is in the wall, the ceiling and every entryway. In a season that has been full of unstable closer situations Kelley looks to be the next "most-likely-future" closer. Kelley has had some problems of his own to start the year but he's been phenomenal the past two seasons. Dusty Baker has made it clear that "this ain't working" and I would expect Kelley to get the next opportunity.
