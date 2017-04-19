Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: More opportunity for Adam Frazier and four under-owned players

Scott White did an excellent job discussing the impact of Starling Marte's injury and I'm sure if you're a Marte owner you know you aren't finding his type of production on the waiver wire. But just because Adam Frazier isn't Marte it doesn't mean he can't be useful.

Frazier is a 25-year-old lefty that has a .300/.356/.421 slash line through 208 career plate appearances. Those numbers should come as no surprise when you look at his minor league numbers. Frazier tore through Triple-A last year, hitting .333/.401/.425. He's also shown the willingness to run, with 21 SB between Triple-A and the majors in 2016. Frazier could add flexibility to your roster very soon. He's already OF and MI eligible and is just one game away from gaining 2B eligibility.

Frazier has seen a spike in his ownership but is still just 10 percent owned. That's probably because he's best suited for a points league format but points leagues generally have more shallow rosters. He's a good source of average in Roto and could help in runs and steals if he continues to hit towards the top of the lineup. Just know that he's going to do nothing for you in the power categories.

One other thing to keep in mind with Frazier is that the Pirates have a top OF prospect in the minor leagues. If Austin Meadows could ever start hitting in Triple-A he would surely get consideration for a promotion and would become must-add. He'd also put a huge dent in any opportunity Frazier figures to see.