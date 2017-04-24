Hill was placed on the 10-day DL with a right forearm strain, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Christian Arroyo, the Giants' top prospect, was called-up to fill Hill's spot on the roster for the time being. It's currently unclear how long Hill will be sidelined with the injury, though the Giants' should update his status once more is known. Hill is slashing just .120/.241/.240 through 12 games, so this loss isn't too impactful for fantasy purposes.