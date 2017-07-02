Janish is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays.

Janish had made four consecutive starts at shortstop earlier in the week, but after failing to impress, it seems Ruben Tejada has reemerged as manager Buck Showalter's top option at the position. Neither infielder brings much fantasy upside to the table, but Tejada makes for the more appealing option for the time being while he draws a fourth straight start Sunday.