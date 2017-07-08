Orioles' Paul Janish: DFA'd by Orioles
Janish was designated for assignment Saturday.
Janish certainly hasn't impressed since being being brought up on June 19, recording just four hits in 41 at-bats while serving mainly as a reserve infielder. The Orioles hope to have the 34-year-old sent down to the minors as organizational depth, according to Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun, though he may opt to become a free agent after spending the last three years with the club.
More News
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: Settling back into reserve role•
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: Becoming preferred shortstop option•
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: Contract selected from Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: Designated for assignment•
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: Joins Orioles on Sunday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...