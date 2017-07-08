Janish was designated for assignment Saturday.

Janish certainly hasn't impressed since being being brought up on June 19, recording just four hits in 41 at-bats while serving mainly as a reserve infielder. The Orioles hope to have the 34-year-old sent down to the minors as organizational depth, according to Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun, though he may opt to become a free agent after spending the last three years with the club.