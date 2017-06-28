Janish will start at shortstop and bat ninth Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

It will be the fourth start in a row for Janish, who seems to have leapfrogged Ruben Tejada on the depth chart to become the Orioles' preferred option at shortstop while J.J. Hardy (wrist) is out. Janish brings a capable glove to the middle infield, but his career .214/.282/.286 batting line may make it hard to justify rostering him even in AL-only formats.