Orioles' Paul Janish: Becoming preferred shortstop option
Janish will start at shortstop and bat ninth Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
It will be the fourth start in a row for Janish, who seems to have leapfrogged Ruben Tejada on the depth chart to become the Orioles' preferred option at shortstop while J.J. Hardy (wrist) is out. Janish brings a capable glove to the middle infield, but his career .214/.282/.286 batting line may make it hard to justify rostering him even in AL-only formats.
More News
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: Contract selected from Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: Designated for assignment•
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: Joins Orioles on Sunday•
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: Inks deal with Orioles•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...