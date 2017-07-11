Play

Janish cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

The veteran infielder was designated for assignment on Saturday, but he failed to attract any interest while he was exposed to waivers. Janish will continue on with the Orioles organization as an infield depth piece, although his major-league experience could help him head back up to the big leagues later in the season if injuries plague the squad in Baltimore.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast