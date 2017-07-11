Orioles' Paul Janish: Sent outright to Triple-A
Janish cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
The veteran infielder was designated for assignment on Saturday, but he failed to attract any interest while he was exposed to waivers. Janish will continue on with the Orioles organization as an infield depth piece, although his major-league experience could help him head back up to the big leagues later in the season if injuries plague the squad in Baltimore.
More News
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: DFA'd by Orioles•
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: Settling back into reserve role•
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: Becoming preferred shortstop option•
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: Contract selected from Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Paul Janish: Designated for assignment•
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...