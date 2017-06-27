Pirates' Antonio Bastardo: Activated from DL
Bastardo (quadriceps) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday.
Bastardo is finally healthy enough to rejoin the Pirates' bullpen after nearly a two-month stay on the disabled list. He held a 16.20 ERA and 5:7 K:BB in 6.2 innings of relief before landing on the DL, so he'll likely start out working lower-leverage innings. Jacob Stallings was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
