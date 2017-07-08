Bastardo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Saturday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bastardo was recently reinstated from the DL (quadriceps), but allowed two earned runs in one inning of action against the Cubs on Friday. The left-hander has been having the worst season of his career thus far, albeit brief, with 15 earned runs in nine innings of work. He was a solid option out of the bullpen two years ago, and could latch on with a contender if anyone if willing to take a chance on the 31-year-old. In a corresponding move, Phil Gosselin was recalled to the big leagues prior to Saturday's game.

