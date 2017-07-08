Pirates' Antonio Bastardo: Designated for assignment
Bastardo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Saturday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Bastardo was recently reinstated from the DL (quadriceps), but allowed two earned runs in one inning of action against the Cubs on Friday. The left-hander has been having the worst season of his career thus far, albeit brief, with 15 earned runs in nine innings of work. He was a solid option out of the bullpen two years ago, and could latch on with a contender if anyone if willing to take a chance on the 31-year-old. In a corresponding move, Phil Gosselin was recalled to the big leagues prior to Saturday's game.
More News
-
Pirates' Antonio Bastardo: Activated from DL•
-
Pirates' Antonio Bastardo: Heads to Triple-A for rehab assignment•
-
Pirates' Antonio Bastardo: Lands on DL•
-
Pirates' Antonio Bastardo: Struggles are real•
-
Pirates' Antonio Bastardo: Suffers extra-inning loss Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Antonio Bastardo: Hurdle reveals pitching plan•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...