Diaz was traded to the Yankees on Wednesday.

Diaz is toiling through a rough season in the minors, batting just .182/.348/.239 through 37 games, but the Yankees will bring him back after he spent all of 2016 with their Triple-A affiliate, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 32-year-old likely serves as organizational depth, as he hasn't made big league appearance since 2015.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories