Luis Scola: Will play in China
Scola signed a contract Sunday to play with Shanxi in China, Sportando reports.
Scola has spent the last 10 years of his career in the NBA on five different teams, and he was most recently released by the Nets in February. The Argentinean will now make the transfer overseas to China, where he'll look for an opportunity to have more playing time and production and 37 years old.
