Scola signed a contract Sunday to play with Shanxi in China, Sportando reports.

Scola has spent the last 10 years of his career in the NBA on five different teams, and he was most recently released by the Nets in February. The Argentinean will now make the transfer overseas to China, where he'll look for an opportunity to have more playing time and production and 37 years old.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories