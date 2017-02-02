Scola (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 95-90 loss to the Knicks on Wednesday.

With the Nets now at 9-40 on the season, coach Kenny Atkinson seems inclined to turn the frontcourt minutes over to his younger options, which was evident in Atkinson's decision to bench the 29-year-old Trevor Booker for the first time all season in favor of the 22-year-old Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. It appears that Scola, 36, finds himself even further down in the pecking order in the frontcourt, with Brook Lopez, Hollis-Jefferson, Booker, Justin Hamilton and Quincy Acy all seemingly ahead of him on the depth chart. That means that Scola won't be included in the rotation most nights, even in some games where the Nets are on the wrong end of a blowout.