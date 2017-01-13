Scola (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 104-95 loss to the Pelicans on Thursday.

Trevor Booker's return from a one-game absence due to a hip contusion left no room in the rotation for Scola, who had previously logged 16 minutes in a loss to the Hawks on Tuesday. When the Nets are at full health in the frontcourt, Scola doesn't figure to see the floor, even in most blowouts. The 36-year-old has appeared in only two of the Nets' last nine games.

