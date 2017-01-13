Nets' Luis Scola: Held out of rotation Thursday
Scola (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 104-95 loss to the Pelicans on Thursday.
Trevor Booker's return from a one-game absence due to a hip contusion left no room in the rotation for Scola, who had previously logged 16 minutes in a loss to the Hawks on Tuesday. When the Nets are at full health in the frontcourt, Scola doesn't figure to see the floor, even in most blowouts. The 36-year-old has appeared in only two of the Nets' last nine games.
More News
-
Nets' Luis Scola: Returns to bench Thursday•
-
Nets' Luis Scola: Scores nine in start vs. Toronto•
-
Nets' Luis Scola: Starts at center Tuesday•
-
Nets' Luis Scola: Turns in first double-double of 2016-17•
-
Nets' Luis Scola: Posts 14 points on perfect shooting night•
-
Nets' Luis Scola: Compiles double-double in 28 minutes•