Scola started at center in place of Brook Lopez (rest) and tallied nine points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and five rebounds across 18 minutes during a 116-104 loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.

The start didn't equate to huge minutes for the 36-year-old, who didn't get many more minutes than he normally would receive in his bench role. Scola is usually good for a few buckets a game, but he has only played more than 20 minutes once this season, which came in Brooklyn's first game of the year.

