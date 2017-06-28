Mo Williams: Working towards return
Williams is working towards an NBA return after missing the 2016-17 season as a result of knee surgery, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports.
Williams last played for the Cavaliers during the 2015-16 season, where he averaged 8.2 points and 2.4 assists across 18.2 minutes per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc. While Williams' presence as a veteran could help out a number of teams, his statistics over the past few seasons have been far from eye-popping.
