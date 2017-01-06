Hawks' Mo Williams: Will be shipped to Atlanta in Korver trade

Williams (knee) will be shipped to the Hawks in an agreed-upon trade that will send Kyle Korver to the Cavaliers, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Cavs' acquisition of Korver isn't official and may not be finalized until Saturday, as there's a possibility that more players and/or draft picks, along with an additional team, could be incorporated into the trade. While the Hawks are also expected to take on Mike Dunleavy in addition to Williams, their main prize will be a future first-round pick. Williams hasn't been taking part in activities with the Cavaliers after indicating prior to training camp that he planned to retire, but he has yet to officially file his retirement papers to the league office. Trading Williams to the Hawks will simply free up a roster spot for the Cavaliers to add an additional player, most likely a point guard. Williams isn't expected to play a minute with the Hawks and could be waived before the season is over.