Thunder's Nick Collison: Re-signs with Thunder
Collison signed a one-year deal Friday with the Thunder, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Collison has spent his entire 15-year career with the Thunder franchise, and it appears the 2017-18 season will be his last. It's assumed that his contract is for the veteran minimum, as Collison's role on the court has diminished over the past couple of seasons, but the Thunder no doubt see the power forward as an important veteran presence on the team.
