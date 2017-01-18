Timberwolves' Jordan Hill: Hasn't played in last 11 games
Hill (coach's decision) didn't see the court in a 122-114 loss to the Spurs on Tuesday.
Hill was briefly included in the Timberwolves' bench rotation during a two-game stretch around Christmastime, but he's since dropped out of the bench mix. He hasn't played in any of the Wolves' last 11 games and has just five total appearances to his name on the season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Hill: Gets first significant playing time of season•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Hill: Still on outside of rotation•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Hill: Gets first playing time of season•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Hill: Dpe•
-
Jordan Hill: Signs two-year deal with Timberwolves•
-
Pacers' Jordan Hill: Unlikely to re-sign with Indiana•