Evans has been suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.

Evans, who signed a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys in January, is yet to appear in a regular season game despite entering the league as a fourth-round draft pick in 2014. He isn't guaranteed a roster spot in Dallas and this suspension will likely only make it more difficult for him to do so.

