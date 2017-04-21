Cowboys' Shaquelle Evans: Facing four-game suspension
Evans has been suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.
Evans, who signed a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys in January, is yet to appear in a regular season game despite entering the league as a fourth-round draft pick in 2014. He isn't guaranteed a roster spot in Dallas and this suspension will likely only make it more difficult for him to do so.
More News
-
Cowboys' Shaquelle Evans: Signs with Cowboys•
-
Jaguars' Shaquelle Evans: Placed on practice squad IR•
-
Jaguars' Shaq Evans: Returns to practice•
-
Jaguars' Shaq Evans: Misses practice with leg strain•
-
Jeremy Kerley, Ben Ijalana among injured Jets•
-
Shaq Evans to have season-ending shoulder surgery•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2017 NFL Fantasy Football schedule takes
What can we learn about the schedule that can help us draft smarter and win more often in Fantasy...
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....