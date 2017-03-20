Magic mess: Doc Rivers dismisses Orlando rumors as GM reportedly on the hot seat

The Orlando Magic traded Dwight Howard and fired Stan Van Gundy in the summer of 2012. In the four seasons after that, they finished with 20, 23, 25 and 35 wins. This season, they’re 25-45 under new coach Frank Vogel, their fourth in five years including interim coach James Borrego’s 30-game tenure in 2015. Without a franchise player or an identity, the team could undergo another makeover this summer. While Los Angeles Clippers president and coach Doc Rivers has denied rumors that he could return to Orlando, ESPN’s Marc Stein reported that Magic general manager Rob Hennigan’s job could be in serious jeopardy:

Sources told ESPN that Magic general manager Rob Hennigan’s job is under threat at season’s end in the wake of a fifth straight non-playoff season since he was hired.

The Magic expected to contend for a playoff berth this season after hiring former Indiana Pacers coach Frank Vogel to replace Scott Skiles and trading for Serge Ibaka on draft day last June.

But Hennigan, the league’s youngest GM at age 34, wound up trading Ibaka to the Toronto Raptors just eight months after surrendering Victor Oladipo , No. 11 overall pick Domantas Sabonis and another future first-round pick to acquire him from the Oklahoma City Thunder .

The about-face on Ibaka was widely seen not only as a concession that the Magic’s roster was overloaded with big men but also that they had little shot of re-signing Ibaka in free agency this summer.

…

But Rivers moved to dismiss the notion that he could emerge as a possible successor to Hennigan, telling local reporters before Saturday’s home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers: “I can tell you I had a past with the Magic. I have no future [in Orlando]. My future’s here.”

…

Detroit Pistons executive Pat Garrity, who played for the Magic, and Golden State Warriors assistant general manager Travis Schlenk, who broke into the NBA with the Magic, have already surfaced as potential candidates for the job should Orlando make a change, as many league insiders expect.