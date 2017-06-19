NBA Draft 2017: Four prospects whose stock is projected too low

It seems every NBA Draft has a prospect or two who is taken way too low. In recent years, here are some second-round selections who have become good-to-very-good NBA players: Draymond Green , Jae Crowder , Isaiah Thomas , Allen Crabbe , Jerami Grant , Norman Powell , Chandler Parsons . This year, there figure to be more who slips into the second round and wind up being labeled a steal.

Consequently, you have opinions or questions. Everyone does. You may ask yourself, "How is this guy slotted so low?" or "Why does everyone think he's a top-10 player in this year's draft?" Every year there are players ranked higher than they should be.

Let's discuss those players. For some overrated prospects, check here.

1. Caleb Swanigan , Purdue Boilermakers



Should be taken: Late teens

Figures to be taken: Mid-to-late 30s

Swanigan is a beast who can shoot from deep, work the post and is among the best college rebounders I've ever seen -- and he has a terrific attitude. He's ready to contribute off the bench immediately for any NBA team and looks like he can last a decade-plus. Swanigan (18.5 ppg, 12.5 rpg, 3.1 apg) is projected in the 33-43 range, and should be a top-20 pick. He potentially could be as productive as Draymond Green, another veteran college player who proved his worth, showed a dynamic skill set and still didn't get taken in the first round.

2. Jonah Bolden , UCLA/KK FMP Beograd

Should be taken: High 20s

Figures to be taken: Early second round

If you sort of recognize the name, UCLA Bruins hit big on the recruiting trail when Bolden, who is from Australia but played prep in the U.S., committed to Steve Alford. After eligibility issues his first year and limited minutes with the team in 2015-16, Bolden left college basketball and played most recently in Serbia, where he averaged 12.9 points, 7.2 boards while shooting 48 percent.

Doing this in a solid overseas league signals that Bolden is ready for the NBA. It's possible the only reason Bolden's not considered a first-rounder is because of his age and roundabout route to the draft. Physically, he looks ready.

DUDE, Jonah Bolden is a legit NBA prospect. Handles, hang time, finish. His development in Serbia has been amazing. pic.twitter.com/AD4PkNvVEb — David Pick (@IAmDPick) January 15, 2017

3. Monte Morris , Iowa State Cyclones

Should be taken: Picks 30-35

Figures to be taken: In the 50s

Morris' absurd 5.17 assist-to-turnover ratio last season was one of the best of any college point guard the past two decades. Morris is projected to be a mid-to-late second-round pick. In the second round teams essentially are taking fliers on guys and hoping they make the roster. Morris is not flashy, but productive in sticking to his strengths. He distributes and does not lose on possessions. Morris has traditional PG attributes but an understanding of the high pick-and-roll and command of the half court.

4. Josh Hart , Villanova Wildcats

Should be taken: Mid-30s

Figures to be taken: Mid-40s

Reid Forgrave's assessment last week was accurate. He is reminiscent of Malcolm Brogdon , one of the league's best rookies last season as a second-round pick after four years as an integral part of his college team. As a senior, he averaged 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and shot better than 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3.

Hart is sturdily-built shooting guard who to plays defense, can rebound well for his size and doesn't force shots. Evaluators put him in the second round, but his common projection after the 40th pick is too low.