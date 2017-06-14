Report: Lakers plan to bring Lonzo Ball and Markelle Fultz in for second workout

The Lakers are in the final days of preparing to make the second pick of the NBA Draft. It doesn't look like they're going to shock anybody with their pick by making a reach, however. They're starting to bring in prospects for second workouts and typically teams do that when they're trying to make final decisions on them.

They've already brought in Josh Jackson out of Kansas. Now the Lakers are finalizing second workouts for Lonzo Ball out of UCLA and Markelle Fultz out of Washington. The Lakers will be able to use these final workouts to make their final decisions.

Lakers are finalizing details in bringing Lonzo Ball in for a second workout. It appears likely Markelle Fultz will have one, too. — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 14, 2017

Los Angeles has been linked to Ball ever since he declared for the draft. Everybody knows he wants to play for the Lakers. However, there have been rumors Jackson has potentially gotten a promise from Los Angeles. Fultz is largely considered the best prospect in the 2017 NBA Draft.

There's a lot of smokescreens going on as to whom Los Angeles is leaning toward; really, it could be any of the three at this point. Obviously they're going to lose out on one option once the Celtics pick, but even if Boston takes one of these three players there's still two available for the Lakers to choose from. They're intelligently doing their due diligence.