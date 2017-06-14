Report: Lakers plan to bring Lonzo Ball and Markelle Fultz in for second workout
The Lakers are making their final decisions for the draft with a couple extra workouts
The Lakers are in the final days of preparing to make the second pick of the NBA Draft. It doesn't look like they're going to shock anybody with their pick by making a reach, however. They're starting to bring in prospects for second workouts and typically teams do that when they're trying to make final decisions on them.
They've already brought in Josh Jackson out of Kansas. Now the Lakers are finalizing second workouts for Lonzo Ball out of UCLA and Markelle Fultz out of Washington. The Lakers will be able to use these final workouts to make their final decisions.
Los Angeles has been linked to Ball ever since he declared for the draft. Everybody knows he wants to play for the Lakers. However, there have been rumors Jackson has potentially gotten a promise from Los Angeles. Fultz is largely considered the best prospect in the 2017 NBA Draft.
There's a lot of smokescreens going on as to whom Los Angeles is leaning toward; really, it could be any of the three at this point. Obviously they're going to lose out on one option once the Celtics pick, but even if Boston takes one of these three players there's still two available for the Lakers to choose from. They're intelligently doing their due diligence.
-
Silver wants more teams like Warriors
The NBA commissioner doesn't want to end the Warriors but create more teams like them
-
NBA Finals ratings are highest since MJ
Maybe the dominance of the Warriors and Cavs isn't such a bad thing
-
Dubs fan pays off Finals bet with tattoo
No sweep was costly for this guy, but at least he still got to see the Warriors win the ti...
-
Warriors pop $150K worth of champagne
The Warriors turned up at a San Francisco nightclub after winning the NBA Finals
-
De'Aaron Fox works out for Lakers
The former Kentucky guard is expected to be a top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft
-
Warriors title parade set for Thursday
The parade is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET