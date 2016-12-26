346-pound Dontari Poe becomes heaviest player in NFL history to throw TD pass

We're guessing Dontari Poe doesn't care that his coach referred to the defensive lineman's first career touchdown toss as a "bloated Tebow pass."

6-3. 346lbs. @PoeMans_dream is a defensive tackle...



And he just threw a TD for the @Chiefs. Yes, really. https://t.co/lSTz7iB5kG — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2016

"I was in coach (Andy) Reid's ear, like a true offensive player would be," Poe said after the game. "I was kind of egging coach Reid on to call it. The fans started cheering for me and he listened, so we got it done."

There's so much to love about this, mostly because the 346-pound Poe has taken the Big Man Touchdown to another level. Turns out, it was also a record-setting throw -- to go along with Poe's previous record-setting runs:

Dontari Poe holds multiple NFL offensive records... pic.twitter.com/AEnEoxtYmk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 26, 2016

Of course, no conversation about heavy-set quarterbacks would be complete without a Hefty Lefty name-check, who had some fun after Poe entered the record books.

Lorenzen, who starred at Kentucky and played three seasons with the Giants, was listed at 6-4, 285 pounds, though he attempted just four passes in the NFL, none going for touchdowns.

I love my @Giants but I feel as though I was misused. https://t.co/Ewv4EnbW3z — jared lorenzen (@JaredLorenzen22) December 26, 2016

Poe's touchdown was transcends your garden-variety score.

"(When) he scores, it's like we score," said Chiefs' defensive lineman Chris Jones, via ESPN.com's Adam Teicher. "I keep telling Alex (Smith) we are coming for his position."

Smith, presumably unconcerned, was happy for Poe.

"[Poe]'s 1-for-1 with a touchdown," he said. "I don't think I can critique much. I can't say anything. It looked good to me."

Meanwhile, There was the inevitable discussion about whether the Chiefs were running up the score; they led 27-10 with under two minutes to go and the Broncos' offense had struggled all evening. Former NFL coach Herm Edwards even went so far as to suggest that Poe's score showed a lack of sportsmanship.

The Broncos, for their part, didn't see it that way.

"I mean, it's our job to stop them," coach Gary Kubiak said. "They're a good team and we know he comes into games and they have [plays] for him. I don't look at it [as running up the score]. It's our job to stop people."

"I'm happy for the big guy,'' Broncos linebacker Von Miller added. "The loss is unfortunate ... they were up, they had the opportunity to score a touchdown. If the joystick was in my hand, I probably would have done it the same way. It's all good, and we'll see those guys two times next year.''

Here's cornerback Aqib Talib: "There was time on the clock, and they were close enough to score a touchdown ... it's football. When they get inside the 10, they're going to go with some crazy kind of formation, crazy plays. This time, they had a D-tackle pass for us.''

And safety Darian Stewart called it a "great play by them."