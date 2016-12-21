A Pro Bowl prank once led to Bill Belichick paying the bar tab of a drunk player

Matt Light played for the Patriots from 2001-11, which means he's a three-time Super Bowl winner. But that feat is no longer the best accomplishment of Light's career. His greatest moment as an NFL player is officially the time he tricked Brandon Meriweather into forcing his bar tab on Bill Belichick at the Pro Bowl.

It's a great story, which Light told to The Sports Hub 98.5 WBZ-FM, a CBS Sports Radio station, according to CSN New England on Wednesday.

Apparently, at Meriweather's first Pro Bowl after the 2009 season, he was drinking at a pool bar with a couple of Pro Bowl veterans. So Light went up to his teammate and told him to give his bar tab to Bill Belichick, who was coaching the AFC.

"[Meriweather]'s kind of the young guy, kind of the odd man out, and he's not saying much," Light said. "He's just laughing, joining in the festivities. And I walked over to him and -- I saw him order a drink from the waitress -- I said, 'Hey man, you do know that you can put all this on Bill's room, right?' Now you've got to remember, Belichick and the entire staff were coaching the AFC.

"Now, I go up there saying that just busting his chops. I didn't really know what was going to happen, but I figured I'd plant that seed. He looks at me and he says, 'Are you serious?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, man. You don't ever pay for your drinks when your coach is here coaching.' I'm like, 'Come one. Come on, rook.' So I walk away. I'm not thinking anything of it."

A few hours later, Light watched as a Meriweather walked up to Belichick and his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, with his drink check to thank him for picking up his tab.

"I literally witnessed him walk up to Bill with his check, like the little card that has your bill in it, and hand it to coach Belichick and say, 'Hey, thank you coach. I appreciate you,' in a way only that he could do it," Light said. "Like you could imagine what that conversation looked like.

"And I'll never forget -- Bill's looking at him like, 'What are you talking about?' But Linda's like, 'Go ahead, take care of the tab. Help him out, right?' It was the most uncomfortable awkward moment I've ever witnessed with coach."

According to Light, Meriweather was "well-served" and in "rare form," so that bar tab probably wasn't the cheapest.

I'm definitely not saying that Meriweather's bar tab played a role in this, but he ended up getting booted from New England after the next season. He then bounced around the league, last appearing with the Giants last year.

One of his greatest accomplishments? His revelation that most Pro Bowlers get "dead drunk" before playing in the game, which might help explain why the quality has been so bad that the NFL decided to completely revamp the Pro Bowl to include events like dodgeball.

If there ever was a game to get drunk for, it's definitely dodgeball. Maybe the NFL can even convince Belichick to coach one of the two teams (so long as the event is BYOB, of course).