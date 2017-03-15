Adrian Peterson's dad may have ruffled some feathers in Vikings locker room

If Adrian Peterson ends up returning to the Vikings, he might want to make sure he smooths things over with Minnesota’s offensive line before he signs any new deal.

At least one Vikings lineman doesn’t seem to be too happy with the Peterson family after recent comments made by Adrian’s dad, Nelson. During an interview with the St. Paul Pioneer Press on March 7, the elder Peterson seemingly took a shot at the Vikings’ offensive line by saying that Adrian wanted to play for a team with a good offensive line.

“What we personally like is (the Raiders’) offensive line,” Nelson said before free agency started . “The offensive line, they haven’t been playing around. They haven’t been trying to get offensive linemen from the bottom of the barrel and trying to make them into something.”

Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone didn’t sound too thrilled about the comments. During an interview with ProFootballTalk on Wednesday, the lineman was asked if Adrian would need to smooth things over if he were to return to Minnesota.

“Maybe,” Boone told PFT Live. “Maybe guys are just upset about it. I think, my perspective, I’d like some clarification on that. If you’re a leader then, you know, you say it don’t let other people say it. . . . If you got something to say, you say it. Be a man about it.”

Boone compared Nelson’s comments to “low blows.”

“Some of the comments that were made about the offensive lines elsewhere and about our offensive line -- and once again we’re throwing low blows again and I’m not sure everybody understands the situation and really wants to go that route,” Boone said. “You know what I’m saying? I mean sometimes we get it guys, everybody’s pissed off, let it go, OK? Everybody’s in the same boat; we’re all pissed. Nobody made it to the playoffs on our team, everybody’s upset about that.”

On the other hand, Boone is well aware that the return of Adrian Peterson would potentially be a good thing.

“He can help any team and he’s a great running back one of the greatest but sometimes I wish guys would just think more before they say things because sometimes you regret the things you say and there’s two things you can’t take back,” Boone said.

After one week of free agency, it’s still not clear where Peterson might end up. The 31-year-old has said he would like to play for the Seahawks or Raiders, and he even took a visit to Seattle over the weekend before the Seahawks decided to go with Eddie Lacy .

Peterson is also open to making a return to Minnesota. If that happens, he might want to keep his dad away from the team’s facility until everyone has some time to get over his comments.