Bears have reportedly begun to actively search for a trade partner for Jay Cutler
Cutler, who arrived in Chicago in 2009, has almost certainly played his last game for the Bears
In perhaps the least surprising news you’ll hear this offseason -- at least until free agency really gets going -- the Bears are looking to move on from quarterback Jay Cutler. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reports that the team has actively started seeking a trade partner for the 2006 first-round pick, who began his career in Denver before getting traded to Chicago before the 2009 season.
Cutler, who signed a seven-year, $126.7 million deal in 2014, still has four years left on his contract, but a divorce between quarterback and club has been a long time coming, and there’s no way he sees that money. However, that doesn’t mean he can be traded, no questions asked.
Darlington offers some context:
Cutler’s contract doesn’t have a no-trade clause, but that doesn’t mean Bears can trade him without his willingness to agree. Teams know it.— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) February 21, 2017
Cutler is 33. He has no guaranteed money left. If non-competitive team tries to give up late pick, he can sit out or retire. Teams know it.— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) February 21, 2017
There’s also this:
Cutler played in just five games last season because of injury, but in 2015, he ranked ninth in value per play among all quarterbacks, according to Football Outsiders, which was better than Matthew Stafford and league MVP Cam Newton. But that was the anomaly for Cutler, who regularly put up replacement-level numbers during his Chicago career.
Also not helping: reports last November that the Bears’ locker room had given up on Cutler, though Kyle Long said in January that he “really enjoyed playing with Jay.”
Long added: “He’s a great guy. I think people are clueless about football and a lot of people want to act like they know what they’re talking about, and we let them do that. Jay just continues to be a great teammate. So I’ve really enjoyed playing with Jay. He’s a good friend of mine.”
However his teammates feel about him, Cutler will almost certainly be somewhere else in the coming months. Where, though? CBSSports.com’s Sean Wagner-McGough wrote late last season that four teams made sense for Cutler: The Dolphins, where Adam Gase -- the man who got the most out of Cutler when they were together in ‘15 -- is now the coach; the Cardinals, where 36-year-old Carson Palmer is coming off a down season; the Jaguars, who remain committed to Blake Bortles, though that may have more to do with a lack of options than anything else; and the Jets, an outfit that is moving on from both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith.
Of course, all this is moot if Cutler decides he’s had enough and walks away from the game altogether. And frankly, we wouldn’t blame him.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Blount wants to stay with Patriots
Blount is about to hit free agency, but the running back would love to stay in New England
-
Pats prez: Belichick hire widely panned
The decision to bring on the greatest coach of all time wasn't met with a standing ovation...
-
Kraft on Pats critics: Haters still hate
The Patriots owner sounded off on the Super Bowl, Deflategate and much more
-
Payton: Saints always looking for a QB
Brees might be 38 years old but he's still among the NFL's best passers
-
Police value Brady jersey at $500K
Maybe the police are taking the jersey theft more seriously than though
-
Teams with worst salary cap situations
Tony Romo could wind up clearing cap space for both the Chiefs and Cowboys
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre