Biggest remaining roster hole for each NFC team entering 2017 NFL Draft

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest offseason NFL news and alerts, plus NFL draft analysis and a look ahead to the 2017 season!

Free agency is basically in the books, which means it’s draft time for every NFL team, save for a few signings here and there.

Teams filled holes during the free-agency period, but as players left other holes were created. So as we head to the draft, I wanted to pick out the biggest problem spot left for each of the 32 teams. Some teams clearly have more than others -- see the Saints and 49ers -- but there are issues to fix on every roster. That includes the NFC champions, the Atlanta Falcons.

So here are the problem areas for each of the 16 NFC teams, by division, as we move toward the April NFL Draft.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Biggest need: Pass rusher

Yes, they have a hole at corner with Morris Claiborne and Brandon Carr leaving, but youngster Anthony Brown could fill one starting spot and a rookie draft pick could fill the other. The pass rush offers little. If the Dallas Cowboys had a pass rush, it would help ease the pressure on those young cover players. They need to get a big-time edge rusher in this draft. It is a good draft for pass rushers, so that’s a good thing for Jerry Jones and gang.

Sidney Jones has been popular pick for the Cowboys in mock drafts. USATSI

New York Giants

Biggest need: Offensive tackle

They had issues at both spots last year. If they took a left tackle at some point in the draft, they could move Ereck Flowers to the right side, which could be his more natural spot. He struggled at left tackle last season, and it impacted the offense.

Philadelphia Eagles

Biggest need: Cornerback

They need to find a top-level cover player who can emerge as the No. 1 corner. They would start Jalen Mills and Ron Brooks if the season started today. That’s not good enough. Luckily for them, this is a deep draft for corners. They should be able to get a quality corner with pick No. 14.

Alabama’s Marlon Humphrey is an option for the Eagles at No. 14. USATSI

Washington Redskins

Biggest need: Nose tackle

They got run on in a big way last year and while they signed two defensive ends in their 3-4, they need a big-bodied inside player to clog up the middle against the run. Kedric Golston is more of a backup and he missed 14 games last season. They need a run stuffer inside. Unless they decide to play Stacy McGee , who they signed from Oakland, inside on the nose, they need a power player to help choke off the run.

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Biggest need: Cornerback

They signed Prince Amukamara to a one-year deal, but they need more than that. Kyle Fuller hasn’t played to expectations, in part, because of injuries, although he does have talent. After those two, there isn’t much. They need to draft two corners this year.

Detroit Lions

Biggest need: Linebacker

They let DeAndre Levy walk and signed Paul Worrilow from the Atlanta Falcons in free agency, but he lost his job in Atlanta because he didn’t run well enough. Tahir Whitehead doesn’t make enough big plays and Josh Bynes is a solid player, but not much more. They need help there, especially a speed linebacker who can stay on the field.

Hasson Reddick could be an option for the Lions at No. 21. USATSI

Green Bay Packers

Biggest need: Defensive linemen

Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels are really the only players of note they have up front with Letroy Guion suspended for the first four weeks. Daniels is a heck of a player, and Clark has talent, but they need more big bodies.

Minnesota Vikings

Biggest need: Guard

Alex Boone was solid in his first season with the team in 2016, but they need help at right guard. They signed two tackles in free agency in Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers . Now they need help inside to help amp up the run game.

Forrest Lamp could be an option for the Vikings, if he’s still on the board. USATSI

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Biggest need: Pass rusher

They added Jack Crawford from the Cowboys, and he’s a solid player, but they need to get more speed help to go with Vic Beasley. You can never have enough pass rushers in a division with Drew Brees, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston.

The Falcons could wind up taking Takkarist McKinley at No. 31. USATSI

Carolina Panthers

Biggest need: Pass Rusher

They brought back three of their own edge rushers in Charles Johnson , Mario Addison and Wes Horton and added former Carolina Panthers star Julius Peppers . But Peppers is 37, Johnson turns 31 this summer and Addison turns 30 during the season. They thought Kony Ealy would be that young pass rusher, but they traded him to New England after his five-sack season in 2016.

New Orleans Saints

Biggest need: Cornerback

This could get alleviated if they make a deal to get New England’s Malcolm Butler , which they are trying to do. If not, they have to use one of their two first-round picks on a corner, maybe both. They play in a division with Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Carolina, all with good quarterbacks.

Colorado’s Chidobe Awuzie could be an option for the Saints at No. 32. Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Biggest need: Offensive tackle

They had major issues protecting James Winston at times last year. Their tackle play just wasn’t good enough. They need to try and find a guy they can plug and play for the next decade.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Biggest need: Receiver

It might sound strange to say this team, which seemed loaded at the spot a year ago, needs receiver help, but it does. Larry Fitzgerald is coming to the end, John Brown has injury issues and J.J. Nelson is small, but fast. They need a big, dynamic playmaker to go with Fitzgerald and then be ready to take over as the top guy when he leaves.

Los Angeles Rams

Biggest need: Receiver

They signed Robert Woods away from Buffalo as a free agent and they have Tavon Austin . But they need to draft a young potential No. 1 receiver to go with Jared Goff . Kenny Britt , their best receiver, is now in Cleveland. That’s a void for a position that wasn’t that good anyway.

Jared Goff needs a true No. 1 receiver. USATSI

San Francisco 49ers

Biggest need: Quarterback

They signed Brian Hoyer in free agency, but he is a stopgap player who can’t be counted on for the long haul. This franchise has to find a guy they can build around for the next decade. Do they use the second overall pick to do it? If so, who will be the pick?

Seattle Seahawks

Biggest need: Offensive line

They have issues up front at a lot of spots, but especially the tackle spots. They had major issues at both positions last year, and it showed in how many times Russell Wilson got hit and had to use his legs to move around. At times, he had no chance. They have to improve up front.