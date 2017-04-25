Brian Kelly on DeShone Kizer: Two years of college football isn't enough for anybody

Earlier this month, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said DeShone Kizer should have returned to school. Instead, Kizer entered the NFL Draft and the expectation is that he'll go in the second round, and has to chance to slip into Round 1.

Kelly's comments weren't without controversy even if Kizer isn't a bona fide first-rounder and currently ranks 34th on Rob Rang's CBSSports.com Big Board. Either way, on Monday, only days before the draft, Kelly clarified his remarks.

"Unfortunately, not everybody is at the press conference, so it just depends on what you want to take from the headlines," the Notre Dame coach told CBS Sports Radio's Tiki and Tierney. "If you were at my press conference, you would have heard me say that, first and foremost, he's the most talented quarterback, in my opinion, in the draft. However, you come to Notre Dame to get a degree and you come to Notre Dame to play for championships. Two years of college does not get you that. I was merely saying that he could benefit from being in school for another year. He could benefit because he could get his degree, and he would benefit because he would be part of a great story -- and that is bringing Notre Dame back to national prominence. ...

"I'm honest when I'm asked a question. DeShone and I have a great relationship, and when somebody asked me do you think he would benefit [by coming back to school], I told them, 'Yeah, I think he would benefit from being in college.' I said, 'He has great character, he's not immature, [but] two years of college football is not enough for anybody. Not DeShone Kizer, not anybody."

Kelly's not wrong. The feeling among most draft experts is that Kizer will need a year or two of learning-by-watching at the next level, with Rang writing, "Kizer has the arm, size and intangibles to project as a future starter [which makes him worthy of first-round consideration] but he showed a frightening lack of technique at the combine."

And an unnamed scout described Kizer as "a pure millennial" to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel's Bob McGinn suggesting that the quarterback's best chance for success would come with a small-market NFL team.

Who knows if that's true but one thing's certain: Kizer doesn't lack confidence. He's described his potential as Tom Brady's intellect with Cam Newton's body.

Kelly chuckled at Kizer's assessment, adding "He'll learn what to say and how to say it."

In our latest mock draft, we have Kizer going to the Cardinals with the 13th overall pick ( Bruce Arians reportedly is a big fan ). You can check out the CBSSports.com mock drafts right here.