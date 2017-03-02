Chiefs GM John Dorsey confirms Alex Smith is his quarterback for 2017: 'Case closed'

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the top teams being mentioned when it comes to possible landing spots for likely free agent Tony Romo. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora previously reported K.C. would be one of Romo’s preferential destinations, even though Alex Smith is on the roster.

But John Dorsey, without actually mentioning Romo, shut the door on any speculation, telling CBS Sports that Smith is unequivocally his starter in 2017.

“Here’s what the best part of it is. How strong of an endorsement can you have when the owner, the head coach and the general manager all say, “You’re my starter in 2017,’” Dorsey said.

Asked if it’s “case closed” on any future rumors, Dorsey didn’t hesitate.

“Case closed,” the GM said.

Smith has been a fine quarterback for the Chiefs since being acquired in a February 2013 trade from the 49ers. But he’s not a “take the top off” type of quarterback either, and many see him as a game manager, even if that’s a mean way of describing a guy who doesn’t turn the ball over and operates efficiently if not explosively.

The Chiefs were the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs last year after winning the AFC West. They fell short in January when they lost to the Steelers, despite limiting Pittsburgh to only field goals in the game.

Many believe adding Romo would allow the Chiefs, who have developed an impressive array of offensive weapons in Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Spencer Ware and Jeremy Maclin, to really take the next leap offensively.

Andy Reid isn’t shy about mixing it up either, and is wholly willing to make a drastic change at quarterback. It was a hallmark of his career in Philadelphia, and even the Smith trade was a bold move (the Chiefs gave up two second-round picks for Smith, who was behind Colin Kaepernick at the time, which is weird to think about now).

But for now, according to the GM, there isn’t any change happening at quarterback in Kansas City.